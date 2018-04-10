Mega search in Bengaluru after 35-year-old anthropologist goes missing

A 35-year-old anthropologist, Atreyee Majumdar, went missing from Bengaluru at least a week ago. The family and friends of Majumdar are searching for her but are clueless. She is a PhD student from Yale University and went missing from April 4. She arrived in Bengaluru from Canada and was taken home by her parents, she went to sleep at 9 pm and then went out with handbag and never returned according to her parents.

The police found a CCTV footage in which she can be spotted visiting two hotels the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. Ms Majumdar studied at the National Law School in Bengaluru and at Yale. She has been in Toronto for her post-doctoral research.

Family and friends are taking help of social media to find her or to get some clue about her and even distributing pamphlets. Even police is searching hotels and hospitals to find the girl.If you have any information on Atreyee Majumdar, please contact 9845261515 or 9448290990.