Meet has no meaning, says Nitish

Patna : The JD-U will not attend the opposition leaders meeting against demonetisation convened in New Delhi on Tuesday. Party’s general secretary KC Tyagi conveyed the decision of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said the meeting was meaningless as 14 parties were in favour of demonetisation.

Kumar had already supported demonetisation though two other parties in the Grand Alliance government led by him are opposing demonetisation. The JD-U feels the parties opposing demonetisation have no common minimum programme. The JD-U has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step up campaign against black money by taking action against owners of benami properties.

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday advised the PM to enforce his self-declared decision of punishment following failure of demonetisation as black money could not be controlled. Lalu said, “Narendra Modi had said if he failed in 50 days, people should punish him at any road junction in the country. Modi should select the road junction (chauraha).”

RJD has called for a statewide dharna on Wednesday against demonetisation.