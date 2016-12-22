Medical entrance test in 8 languages

NEET used to be held only in English and Hindi. Next year, it will also be held in Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Assamese.

NEW DELHI : The Government has decided to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-2) this time in eight languages, including six regional languages, for admissions in the MBBS courses across the country.

Some states were allowed early this year to conduct their own entrance tests, but henceforth all admissions will be only through NEET and will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as ruled by the Supreme Court.

So far NEET used to be held only in English and Hindi. It will be held the next year also in Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Assamese.

The Health Ministry sources said Kerala also wanted to include Malayalam in the test, but it was late as it did not represent when the ministry conducted consultations with all states. They said the Supreme Court’s approval was taken before finalising the six new languages for conducting the test.