MEA denies foulplay in Sridevi’s demise

New Delhi : The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday rejected claims of foul play on the demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi and clarified that if there was anything suspicious, it would have come out by now.

At a regular press briefing, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “As far as I know, the paperwork from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government had been were handed over to us and on the basis of that the mortal remains were brought to India. Had there been something suspicious, it would have come out by now.”

Commenting on the process of handing over mortal remains from one country to another, Raveesh explained that whosoever had the authority to receive the mortal remains of a person, whether it was the family or relatives or an official, it would be handed over to the concerned authority, reports ANI. On February 24, veteran Sridevi passed away in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding.

According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room’s bathtub after suffering a dizzying spell. According to reports, traces of alcohol were found in her body too.