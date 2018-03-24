Massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir border villages

Jammu: The security forces on Saturday launched a massive search operation in the border villages of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said.

Schools have been closed in these areas for the day after the villages were cordoned off late Friday evening. Police sources said the search operation was being conducted in four to five villages in the Sunderbani area after receiving reports about suspicious movement.

“So far, no contact has been established with holed-up militants or some suspicious persons in the area, although the operation is still going on,” the sources said.