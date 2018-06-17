MANY PROGRAMMES ON RAHUL’S BIRTHDAY

New Delhi : Unlike the practice of usually escaping abroad on the birthday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants to be in Delhi on Tuesday to celebrate his 48th birthday with a series of programmes.

Even while in Delhi as in 2017, he preferred no big tamasha on his birthday but he has agreed this time that all programmes should be centered on the initiatives he has taken in the last few months to get the country freed from the Modi rule, a senior party leader said.

The party is planning a nationwide marathon for “save democracy,” employment and women’s rights and undertake “shramdan” (physical labour) in villages to mark his first birthday after becoming the Congress President in December.

The Youth Congress has already drawn a “Run for RG” to reach Rahul’s message of fight for democracy to the common-man, according to its newly appointed president Keshav Chand Yadav.

All India Mahila Congress, National Students of India (NSUI) and Seva Dal are also giving final shape to their programmes.

A senior party leader said the Pradesh Congress Committees will be drawing up own programmes on Rahul’s birthday to reach out to the common people.

Rahul begins his birthday on Tuesday by meeting the senior party leaders at his home and then reach the AICC headquarters to address the party workers.