Manmohan visits ailing Vajpayee

New Delhi: Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Tuesday visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Vajpayee, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday, is undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection. His condition is said to be stable.

Among other leaders who made a visit to the hospital are Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, MDMK leader Vaiko and Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Vijay Goel and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, reports ANI.

AIIMS official, Dr. (Professor) Aarti Vij earlier, in a statement, said, “Former Prime Minister Vajpayee’s condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics”.