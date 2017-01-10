Manmohan releases Cong manifesto for Punjab polls

Farmers’ loan waiver, a job to each household among many promises to the voters

New Delhi : Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday released the Congress manifesto for the Punjab Assembly elections that promises ending drug menace in four weeks, loan waiver to wipe out farmers’s debt of Rs 67,000 crore, a job to each of 55 lakh households, monthly stipend of Rs 2500 to each jobless and free education to girls up to PhD.

“Drug is the first thing we will attack and this will be overseen from the Chief Minister’s office,” declared the manifesto released in the presence of AICC general secretary Ambika Soni, PCC chief Amarinder Singh and former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

Singh virtually declared Capt. Amarinder Singh as the CM candidate, describing him as a leader if great vision and saying “Punjab is in for better times under his leadership.”

He said Amarinder’s leadership is badly needed as his commitment to the cause of development of Punjab is unrivalled in agriculture, manufacture and fiscal improvement. “We have a leader who has a wealth of experience,” he added.

The former PM said: “Akali government in Punjab has stalled the development of state and people need a better tomorrow.” Describing the unprecedented mismanagement of fiscal situation in the state under Akali-BJP government, he said the manifesto is a visionary document to undo the damage done to Punjab economy by the Akali government and set a new pathway for a better tomorrow for Punjab.

Dr Manmohan Singh said the manifesto promises a higher per-capita Income, better distribution of Income, better employment prospects & better infrastructure.

Amarinder Singh said the party will do out-of-box innovative thinking to bridge the fiscal gap. He said the state has a budgetary deficit of Rs 5,000 crore and debt of over Rs one lakh crore.

He also announced affordable power to industry to attract investment to create jobs. It has promised to reduce power from Rs 7.60 per unit to Rs 5 per unit. “If we want industry to come to Punjab, we have to give a level-playing field,” he explained, adding that the government will pool land by purchasing at market rates and give it to industries which guarantee jobs.