Manhandling case: IndiGo gets notice

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo seeking an explanation on the incident of airline staff manhandling a passenger at the airport here, sources said.

Besides, the airport entry passes of two IndiGo employees who were involved in the scuffle have been cancelled by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) through social media last month even though it happened on October 15.