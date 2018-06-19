Maneka Gandhi launches handbook on preventing crimes against children

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi today launched a handbook that would aid police personnel in charting a step-by-step procedure in cases of crime against children.

The handbook, compiled by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, also has a compilation of legislations and latest rulings of courts.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will work closely with identified stakeholders to ensure that the handbook is available in every police station, preferably in local languages.

She said the handbook would bring the police force one more step closer in arming them and enabling them in rescuing, defending and helping children.