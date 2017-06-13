Mandsaur violence: Seven IAS officers, Home Secretary transferred

Bhopal: Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Monday transferred seven IAS officers including Home Secretary Madhu Khare. Khare has now been shifted as the managing director of Madhya Pradesh Khadi and Gramodyog board. Kedar Sharma has taken charge as the new Home Secretary.

Apart from this, officer on special duty Santosh Mishra has been appointed as managing director of Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation. Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma will serve as the new secretary of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Renu Tiwari has been appointed as managing director of the Scheduled Caste And Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation.

This comes at the time when Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district is in the grip of intense agitation by farmers, who have been protesting demanding loan waivers and good prices for their produce. On June 6, curfew was imposed after five farmers were killed in police firing during a protest.