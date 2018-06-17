Man walks from Odisha to Delhi to remind PM of his promises

Uttar Pradesh : In an unimaginable zeal, a 30-year-old man from Odisha’s Rourkela has walked a distance of 1350 km to meet his PM and remind him of a promise he had once made. Muktikant, an idol-maker by profession, carried a national flag and set on the journey from Odisha on foot for the people in his village, who are still waiting for better medical and infrastructure facilities.

Muktikant said in 2015, when PM Modi visited Odisha, he promised to upgrade Ispat General hospital to a super-speciality hospital and complete construction of the Brahmani Bridge, but it has been four years and it has still not been done.

Muktikant speaks of the several deprived citizens of the country for whom basic facilities also cease to be easily available, it is the same deprivation, that forced Muktikant to embark on this journey to grab the attention of the PM. Even though he fainted on Agra Highway and had to be admitted to a hospital, Muktikant is hopeful of requesting PM to fulfil his promise.