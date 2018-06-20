Man thrashed to death in UP

LUCKNOW/HAPUR: A man was lynched after an altercation in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The killing took place on Monday in Bacheda village in Pilkhuwa area when two men had a quarrel with a man on a motorcycle, an official said.

The motorcyclist called his friends who beat up the two men, Qasim and Samayuddin, reports PTI.

The police admitted them to hospital where Qasim succumbed to his injuries, the official said. The other victim was stated to be out of danger.

Hapur Superintendent of Police Sankalp said there were rumours that the fight was over alleged cow slaughter but investigations showed they were not correct.

Pilkhuwa Deputy Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said the quarrel started after a collision involving the motorcycle.

DIG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said two men have been arrested and some others picked up for questioning.