Man suffers cardiac arrest in bank queue, dies

Mathura : A labourer died after he allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest while standing in a bank queue here to withdraw money “for the treatment of his son”.

Uma Shankar, a resident of Durga colony in Goverdhan, was queued outside the Govardhan branch of Central bank on Friday, to withdraw money for the treatment of his ailing son, when he suffered a cardiac arrest, police said. “He died before any treatment could be provided,” they said.

Shankar, father of five daughters and a son, was trying to withdraw money from the bank for the last four days, police said.

Angry villagers led by a local RLD leader Kunvar Narendra Singh, blocked roads for over three hours, demanding compensation for Shankar’s family and police case against the bank employees. —PTI