Man shows black flag to Ramdas Athawale stressing Dalits’ plight

SURAT: A youth showed black cloth to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during a conference in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday. The youth while throwing the cloth on Athawale said, “Dalits are oppressed and our leaders continue to do politics.”

Later, the youth was sent outside the room by the gathering present there. The Dalit community has always complained of being marginalised and oppressed due to their social location in the rigidly stratified caste system.

The community has recently, called a nationwide bandh on April 2 against Supreme Court’s March 20 order that banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The bandh had claimed lives of more than 8 people and injured many.