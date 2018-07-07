Man jumps in front of moving train at JLN metro station, rescued

New Delhi: A 57-year-old man today allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the JLN Stadium metro station here, police said.

The incident took place this morning and the man was later rescued, a senior DMRC official said.

“Around 8:44 am, an old man allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at the JLN Stadium station. The train was heading towards Badarpur,” he said.

The man, identified as Tek Chand, was sent to a hospital nearby, the police said, adding he is safe.

Investigation is underway and further details are awaited.