Home / India / Man drives burning truck away from petrol pump to save lives

Man drives burning truck away from petrol pump to save lives

— By Asia News International | Mar 26, 2018 12:59 pm
Narsinghpur: Exhibiting tremendous bravery, a truck driver in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur drove a burning petrol tanker away from a petrol pump in an attempt to save lives.

The petrol tanker caught fire on Sunday while it was being emptied at a petrol pump. The truck driver sustained burn injuries while driving the burning truck away from the petrol pump. He was later admitted to a hospital. The fire was later doused by the fire department.


