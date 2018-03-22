Muzaffarnagar: A 28-year-old man has committed suicide in the district here over alleged blackmailing by a married woman he was in relationship with, police said today.

Dev Kumar, also married, hanged himself from a ceiling in his house in Dehchand village under Charthawal Police Station area in the district last evening, they said. According to the suicide note, the woman was blackmailing Kumar and demanding that he tranfer his house in her name, SHO Girish Chand Sharma said.

A case has been registered against four persons, including the woman and her husband, who were absconding, Sharma said. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are on, he added.