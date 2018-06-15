Man collects wife and luggage but forgets 6-year-old daughter in Mumbai train, RPF find her asleep on seat

Railway Protection Force (RPF) yesterday rescued a six-year-old girl who was left inside Shirdi to Dadar express train after her father got off on Kalyan.

RPF found her when the train reached Dadar she was sleeping in the sleeper coach. RPF officer on Thursday evening said that, they received a call from the manager of Kalyan Station saying that a passenger named Omprakash Haripal Yadav, travelling from Shirdi to Kalyan has left his daughter on the train 12132 he and his family was seated at S-5-6. As the train reached Kalyan, Yadav got off along with his Wife and luggage.

When Yadhav exited the station, he found his daughter Lipika missing, after searching he and his wife realized that they have left their daughter in the sleeper coach of train “Yadav approached us, after which, we searched the train compartment Yadav was traveling in. We found that Lipika was sleeping on the seat,” said an officer from RPF Dadar.