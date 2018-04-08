Man awaits ambulance while carrying mother’s oxygen cylinders on shoulder

Runakta :A man was allegedly made to wait for an ambulance at Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Medical College, while carrying oxygen cylinder attached to his ailing mother, on his shoulder.

A picture of the medical apathy went viral where the woman was seen standing in the premises with her oxygen mask on, while her son was standing next to her holding her oxygen tank.

The mother-son duo waited for a long time for the ambulance, but the vehicle was a no-show.

However, hospital authorities denied the allegation while assuring action in the matter, if lapses are found.

“During patients’ shifting ward boy asked him to wait for a while, that is when media took photos. We will inquire about the issue and will act if lapses are found,” said a hospital staff.

MP woman goes to file rape complaint with 4-month-old foetus in shopping bag

SATNA: In a spine-chilling incident, a 20-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district reached the police superintendent’s office to file a rape complaint carrying her four-month-old foetus in a bag. The woman alleged that she was raped by four people for months and was forced to abort the baby.

She filed a complaint against four people -Neeraj Pandey, Dheeraj Pandey, Prem Kumar, Rajkumar and a nurse Sapna, who forcefully conducted her abortion. The victim said that the rapists threatened her for dire consequence if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

A complaint has been filed in the matter under section 366, 367 (2), 201, 506, 315, 316, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SSP Satna, VD Pandey said that they initiated an investigation into the matter and will soon nab the perpetrators.

“The victim has filed a complaint about the incident. We will further investigate the matter based on the same. The guilty will not be spared at any cost,” Pandey said.