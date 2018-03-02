Man arrested in kidnap and rape of 8-year-old girl in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an eight-year-old minor girl in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, police said today. The accused, Rakesh Harijan (25), resident of Bamanpura village, was produced before a local court today and was sent on a four-day police remand, Suroth police station SHO Syed Sharif Ali Khan said.

He said the accused had allegedly kidnapped the minor girl from her house last night and raped her at a cremation ground nearby. A case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, Khan added.