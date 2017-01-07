Mamata wants formation of new govt minus Modi

Asks President Mukherjee to intervene and ‘save the country’



Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday demanded formation of a national government and urged the President of India to intervene immediately. She also urged the opposition parties to be united to oppose the anti-people politics of the Union Government.

“To set aside the political differences, draft a Common Minimum Agenda and form a National Government at the Centre”, she said.

Talking to media persons, the CM said that in the current situation, a national government should be formed with another BJP leader at the helm.

“To save the country, Advani ji, Jaitleyji or Rajnath Singh could head the government,” she said, adding that Narendra Modi has to go. Mamata said the current situation is not acceptable and opined that the President and the Supreme Court have important role to play at this juncture.

Terming demonetisation as a flop show of the Narendra Modi government, she said “they are talking of cashless economy while the people are cash-less.”

How the state is affected due to demonetisation move, Mamata said that the West Bengal Government lost Rs 5,500 crore of revenue in the last two months and more than 1.7 crore people in the state have been affected due to the faulty move of the union government.

“In unorganised sector, 81.5 lakh workers have lost their jobs due to demonetisation in various sectors like jute, tea and jewellery in the state,” she said.

“Restrictions on cash withdrawal have not yet been taken back. People cannot withdraw their own money”.

Mamata said that her party welcome the statement of the President of India who expressed his concern about demonetisation.

She said, “We appeal to the President to save the country and it is time for President”s rule at Centre”.

“I have never seen such a vindictive government at the Centre. They are breaking age-old institutions like the Planning Commission and others. They are breaking the backbone of the government,” she told reporters.

Mamata alleged that the Centre wanted to close down companies whose possible revival was being looked at by Board for Indistrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR).

“Yesterday I received a letter in which it has been indicated that it wants to close down BIFR companies. In Bengal we are trying to retrieve BIFR companies and the Centre wants to close them down,” she said.