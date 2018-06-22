Mamata calls BJP a ‘militant organisation’

Kolkata : West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called BJP a “militant organisation,” engaged in dividing people along religious lines and dared it to attack her party.

Banerjee, a known critic of the saffron party, also alleged that the BJP is manipulating EVMs to increase its vote share in the state and urged her party workers to prepare for the next Lok Sabha poll as the entire country is looking forward to it.

“We are not a militant organisation like the BJP. They are arrogant and intolerant. They are religiously biased. They don’t like Muslims, Christians, Sikhs – they are even differentiating between the upper caste and the lower caste Hindus,” she said at the extended core committee meeting of TMC.

Lashing out at the BJP, she said, “They are threatening to carry out encounters. Just because they are in power in Delhi, they are talking about hurling bombs. I dare them to come and touch us. We will show them their place.”

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said on Tuesday that the party would not tolerate if its workers were attacked by the Trinamool Congress and threatened to retaliate.