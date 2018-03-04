Mamata blames Rahul, Left for BJP surge

Kolkata : Accusing the Congress of total negligence in contesting the Tripura Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she had approached Congress President Rahul Gandhi for alliance but was not listened to.

“I requested the Congress for a coalition (in Tripura). I told Rahul Gandhi that we are new as a party in Tripura. So let’s unite Congress and Trinamool Congress and the hill parties there to fight the election together. But they did not listen to me,” Banerjee said in the wake of Bharatiya Janata Party’s thumping victory in Tripura.

“The Congress showed total negligence in Tripura and did not accept my proposal. As a result they are languishing with 1.8 per cent votes. It is a matter of shame for them,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

Banerjee clarified she had proposed seat-sharing agreement with the Congress and other hill parties in Tripura to keep the BJP at bay.

“I also proposed seat adjustment there. I told the Congress that my party is ready to fight 14 seats, let the local hill parties contest 16 seats and you (Congress) fight the rest 30 seats. If such a platform could be formed, getting 15-20 per cent vote share would have been easy. But the Congress did nothing. They supplied oxygen to the BJP,” she revealed.

“If the coalition had happened, I would have held six or seven public meetings there. Maybe, the whole complexion of the election would have changed. But I did not get that chance,” she said.

Refusing to give any credit to the BJP for its historic victory in Tripura, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed Saturday’s result as “CPI-M’s loss” and claimed that the BJP will itself suffer a crushing defeat in the 2019 general elections.

Accusing the ruling party at the Centre of showering money in Tripura and using the central forces in its favour during the elections, Banerjee said it is a mystery why CPI-M, that has been ruling the state for so long, did not protest a single issue and completely surrendered.

“It is not BJP’s victory but a defeat of the CPI-M (in Tripura). They suffered this loss due to their pride, immorality and total surrender. They have showered money in Tripura like water from a hosepipe, did things with the EVM, took thousands of people from outside states and used the central force in their favour during the elections but the CPI-M was silent all along,” Banerjee said, adding if CPI-M would not have surrendered, things could have been different.

“This central government is not governing the country. They are doing barbarism to make their party significant in all the states. This will not continue for long. They will suffer a crushing defeat in 2019 and the Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections later this year, would be the turning point,” the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed.

“I need to know why the CPI-M did not protest. Their performance is not very bad. There is a difference of five per cent votes. I think it is not a victory for the BJP, it is the failure of the Congress and surrender by the BJP,” Banerjee said.