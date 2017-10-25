Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Mamata Banerjee says she won’t link her mobile number with Aadhaar

Mamata Banerjee says she won’t link her mobile number with Aadhaar

— By IANS | Oct 25, 2017 04:30 pm
FOLLOW US:

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday strongly opposed the central government’s move to make linking of mobile number to Aadhaar card mandatory and said she will not provide her Aadhaar number to the telecom operator even if her connection was barred.

“This is a tactics of the Centre to interfere into people’s privacy. I think, we should not provide Aadhaar number to the mobile companies” she said during her party’s extended core committee meeting here.

“If we do not have a mobile connection for that, so be it. I challenge that I will not provide my Aadhaar number even if my connection is stopped. I don’t care.”


Terming the move a breach of people’s right to privacy, the Trinamool Congress supremo said the central government was trying to intrude into people’s personal life and curb their freedom.

“Aadhaar might be necessary in banks for security reasons. But they are asking for Aadhaar number for mobile phone connections as well,” Banerjee said here.

“This means even a private conversation between a husband and a wife is going to be tapped. People’s right to privacy has been taken away. People have no rights under this government.

“The government has no right to get access to all our private information. What are they going to do next?” she asked.

The Department of Telecommunications in March this year directed all mobile phone service providers to re-verify existing customers, prepaid and postpaid, using their unique Aadhaar identity number and biometric details. They have been told to complete the exercise by early next year.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…