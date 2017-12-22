Malegaon blast: Court to frame charges on Dec 27

New Delhi : A special National Investigating Agency (NIA) court on Thursday said that it will frame charges on December 27 against duty army officer Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit and other accused in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case, reports ANI.

Earlier on Monday, the court dismissed the pleas filed by accused Lt Purohit and Sameer Kulkarni, challenging their prosecution.

The petitions were filed by the accused, challenging the sanction of prosecution under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On September 29, 2008, a blast at Malegaon killed six and injured 101 people.

In November 2008, the Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested 11 people in this connection. However, in April 2011, the investigation was transferred to the NIA.