Malayalam poetess Sujatha Devi passes away in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Poetess and winner of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, B Sujatha Devi, passed away at a private hospital here today following a brief illness. She was 72 and leaves behind two sons.

Sujatha Devi is the younger sister of Poetess Sugatha Kumari and late Hridya Kumari. Her husband P Gopalakrishnan had predeceased her. Sujatha Devi, also a well-known travel writer, had served as an English professor in various government colleges in the state, including the Maharaja’s college in Kochi.

Condoling her death, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said Sujatha Devi was noted for her poetry collections and travel writings.