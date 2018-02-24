Makkal Needhi Maiam: ‘Party’ over, the challenge for Kamal Haasan has only just begun

Will Kamal Haasan’s political party make a difference in Tamil Nadu politics or is it just another political party, which will forgotten over the time. ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ (People’s Centre for Justice) as it has been named has hopes tied to it from Kamal Haasan’s fans. A large number of people gathered at Tamil Nadu to witness what was called to be a revolution in the Tamil Nadu politics. But, will Kamal Hasaan’s stardom help him achieve political recognition?

Tamil Nadu eats, drinks and breaths politics, and Haasan has a lot to prove. After the political vacuum that got created following the demise of iconic chief minister J Jaylalithaa in December 2016, Haasan took the opportunity to float his own political party, but it’s not only him joining the league. Tamil superhero Rajinikanth also announced his political ambitions in December last year. And, when Rajinikanth announced his decision to float a political party, it generated a frenzied response from his fans. Though the two silver screen rivals subscribe to different ideologies, both seem to be cashing in on their popularity transforming into votes.

Three chief ministers of this state have been actors-turned-politicians, ya so why not? Whether it be Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan or Vishal Krishan they are all trying make their presence feel in political arena. Kamal Haasan, before launching his party, had made it clear that it his highly unlikely for him and Rajnikanth to come together. He quickly referred to the sharp differences between them on religion and on ‘saffron’, which was interpreted as the BJP. “I hope Rajini’s colour is not saffron. Alliance with Rajini is unlikely if his colour is saffron,” Haasan said at the annual Indian conference of the prestigious Harvard University.

But, Kamal Haasan’s entry into Tamil Nadu politics didn’t go well with politicians. DMK and AIADMK leaders took a dig at showbiz personalities taking a plunge in politics to only compete against themselves.

Just like his taste in picking films that explore relevant themes in today’s times such as war-against-terror in Vishwaroopam, Haasan is the quintessential poster boy for liberal politics. After having acted in over 200 Indian films, his latest role is that of a visionary and determined saviour of the people making it the biggest gamble of his career.

P.S.: Would have loved to see both superstars—Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan—together. They could have clean swept the BJP in coming elections!