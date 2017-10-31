Making Aadhaar-linking compulsory is a threat to national security, says Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today opposed a move to make Aadhaar compulsory, saying it would be a threat to national security and be struck down by the Supreme Court. Swamy said in a tweet he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

“I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhaar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down,” he tweeted.

I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down.

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 31, 2017

His Twitter post came a day after the Supreme Court said its constitution bench would start hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make the Aadhaar card — which carries a 12-digit unique identity number –mandatory for those wishing to avail themselves of services and benefits of government welfare schemes from the last week of November.