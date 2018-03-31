Make e-payment of water, electricity, phone bills, Delhi government says to Heads of Departments

New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked all principal secretaries and secretaries to ensure e-payments of electricity, water and telephone bills in their respective departments, a move intended to promote digitisation of payments. The government has asked all heads of departments to start e-payments of telephone charges in offices under their control as the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has agreed to accept the same through electronic mode.

The Principal Accounts Office (PAO) of the Delhi government has written to principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments to promote digitisation of payments of telephone, water and electricity bills. The PAO has also cited a recent office memorandum of the Union Finance Ministry where it has asked that payment to telephone companies, electricity/water supply companies/boards, payment of professional tax among others should be paid through electronic advices through GePG/the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

“In order to explore the possibility of payments of electricity, water, telephone charges in respect of government offices through electronic mode, this office has discussed the issues with representatives of Delhi Jal Board, MTNL, BSES, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited…

“The electricity companies and Delhi Jal Board have agreed to accept payments through electronic mode…” the PAO said in the written communication. It stated that the MTNL authorities have agreed to receive payments through electronic mode through the “Group Billing Code” to be obtained by respective offices by grouping their telephone bills into one bill.