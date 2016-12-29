Major train accidents in India in recent times

New Delhi: Following is the list of some of the major train accidents in the country in recent times:

l November 20, 2016: At least 149 people died in one of the worst rail tragedies when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhrayan station, 60 km from Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh.

l August 4, 2015: As many as 25 were killed and 25 injured when bogies of Kamayani Express between Mumbai and Varanasi derailed and fell into Machak river between Khirkiya and Bhirangi stations in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh.

l March 20, 2015: 39 passengers were killed, 150 injured when Dehradun-Varanasi Janata Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli.

l May 26, 2014: At least 25 killed and over 50 injured as Gorakhpur-bound Gorakhdham Express rams into a stationary goods train near Khalilabad station of Uttar Pradesh. —IANS