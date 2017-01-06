Major mineral water, soft drink brands booked for dual MRP

Mumbai : Consumers have been fooled in various multiplexes and malls, says the Legal Metrology Organisation, which has conducted investigations exposing unfair practices of charging more than the Maximum Retail Price, the latest being illegally hiking the MRP price.

The investigations conducted on Wednesday show that various aerated drinks and mineral water bottles showed nearly three times the cost at ordinary outlets.

During the inspection drive, officials found that a one-litre water bottle of Kinley brand which is sold at Rs 20 otherwise was being sold at Rs 50, and a 500 ml Aquafina water bottle, the MRP of which is Rs 10, was being sold at three times the price in multiplexes across the city.

Similarly, aerated drinks such as Mirinda, a 250 ml bottle of which costs Rs 25, was being sold at an illegal dual MRP of Rs 60 in malls and multiplexes, and a 600 ml of Fanta with an MRP of Rs 37 was being sold was being sold at Rs 60.

The officials have booked cases against mineral water and cold drink companies Kinley, Aquafina, Fanta, Mirinda and Pepsi among others for selling products with dual MRPs. Selling the same product with different MRPs is an offence under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and rules made under it.

Amitabh Gupta, Controller of the organisation, which comes under the Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Protection Department of the state government, said, “We will not allow them to escape with a fine this time and will take the matter to court.”

The organisation had received complaints from consumers about the unfair practice. As many as 17 malls were inspected in the city as well as Thane district among which were INOX CR2 in Nariman Point, Hypercity mall, Ghorbunder Road Oberoi Mall, Goregaon and The Hub Mall, Goregoan. “At least in the case of water, companies should not do this. It is a basic necessity. In fact, it should be provided free,” said Prachi Patil, a resident of Sion adding that by not allowing movie goers to carry water into the multiplex, they compel them to buy products even if they are unreasonably priced. Volunteers from a consumer organisation Mumbai Grahak Panchayat assisted the field officers of the organisation during the drive.