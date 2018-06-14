Main accused in Assam lynching case arrested

Guwahati : Police in Assam on Wednesday arrested the main accused in connection with the lynching of two Guwahati-based youths in Karbi Anglong district who were mistaken to be child abductors. Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said Alphajoz Timung was arrested in a village near the area of Panjuri Kachari where Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath were killed by a mob on the night of June 8. “We have arrested Alphajoz. He had been hiding there since the night of the murders,” Saikia said.