Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BlackbuckPoachingCase
#CommonwealthGames2018
#BallTampering
#CBSEPaperLeak
#IPL2018
#YouTubeShooting
Home / India / Mahatma Gandhi’s bust vandalised in Rajasthan; 3 held

Mahatma Gandhi’s bust vandalised in Rajasthan; 3 held

— By FPJ Bureau | Apr 05, 2018 12:18 am
FOLLOW US:

Jaipur: Three people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly desecrating a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, police said.

The accused – Kuldeep Valmiki (24), Arvind Valmiki (24) and Ankit Gehlot (23) – vandalised the statue in Holimangra colony in Nathdwara police station area last Monday, they said.

“All three were arrested on the basis of the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the statue,” said Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand, reports PTI.


“A resident of the colony had complained in the matter after which a case was registered against unidentified people,” he said.       The idol was installed by the Nathdwara Municipality in 2008.

EDITOR’S PICK