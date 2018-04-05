Mahatma Gandhi’s bust vandalised in Rajasthan; 3 held

Jaipur: Three people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly desecrating a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, police said.

The accused – Kuldeep Valmiki (24), Arvind Valmiki (24) and Ankit Gehlot (23) – vandalised the statue in Holimangra colony in Nathdwara police station area last Monday, they said.

“All three were arrested on the basis of the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the statue,” said Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand, reports PTI.

“A resident of the colony had complained in the matter after which a case was registered against unidentified people,” he said. The idol was installed by the Nathdwara Municipality in 2008.