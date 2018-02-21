Mahanadi river dispute: Govt to form tribunal

New Delhi : On the Odisha government’s demand, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to constitute a Tribunal to settle the long-pending Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The tribunal shall determine the water sharing among the basin states on the basis of overall availability of water in the Mahanadi basin, present utilisation of water resources in each state and potential for future development.

The Centre will send the proposal to the Chief Justice of India to appoint the tribunal’s chairman and two members from among the judges of the Supreme Court or High Court as provided under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

Further, services of two Assessors who are water resources experts having experience in handling sensitive water-related issues will be provided to advise the Tribunal in its proceedings.

The Act requires the tribunal to submit its report within three years. The period can be extended up to two years on the ground of unavoidable reasons.