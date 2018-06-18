‘Mahagathbandhan’ can be revived if Nitish cuts ties with NDA: Congress

Gohil’s remarks come amid conflicting statements being made by the BJP and JD(U) over seat sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had recently said that the doors of the ‘mahagathbandhan’ had been closed for Kumar.

New Delhi : The ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) can be revived if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snaps ties with the BJP-led NDA, the Congress party’s state in-charge and national spokesperson Shakti Singh Gohil said on Sunday.

“If any such possibility emerges, then we will definitely discuss it with our allies,” Gohil told PTI Bhasha when asked how the party would react if Kumar decides to return.

The Congress, RJD and Kumar’s JD(U) had forged the ‘mahagathbandhan’ in 2015 ahead of the Bihar assembly elections to halt the BJP’s juggernaut.

Gohil’s remarks come amid conflicting statements being made by the BJP and JD(U) over seat sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

These statements have fuelled speculation that all is not well between the friends-turned-foes-turned-friends.

In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had recently said that the doors of the ‘mahagathbandhan’ had been closed for Kumar.

The JD(U) ended its 17-year-old alliance with the NDA in 2013 when Narendra Modi was declared the prime ministerial candidate. He again joined hands with the NDA in 2017.

Gohil claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was perceived as anti-backward castes.

Speaking of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha, both NDA allies, Gohil said that parties with OBC and most backward castes (MBC) vote banks had no option but to snap ties with the BJP or go down with it.