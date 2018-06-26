Madras University results 2018: Undergraduate, postgraduate results to be declared after 6.30 pm today

University of Madras may declare results of undergraduate, postgraduate professional degree examination today after 6.30 pm on the official website unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in.

The details on the revaluation process for the same will be released soon once the Madras University UG PG results 2018 are out.

Madras University UG PG results, steps to check scores

1: Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in

2: On top of the page, click on ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November 2017’

3: In the provided field, enter your registration number

4: Click on ‘Get marks’

5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile the varsity has completed registration process for admission to PG and MPhil courses and for PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses the last date to apply is July 31, 2018.