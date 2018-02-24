Madras HC slams banks for having different yardsticks to grant loans to affluent and poor

Chennai : The Madras High Court on Friday came down heavily on banks for adopting different yardsticks to grant loans to billionaire businessmen and the affluent, who are given credit without adequate collateral security, and for the middle class and poor.

“Though the banks would sanction loans and Letters of Understanding to billionaire businessmen and affluent even without sufficient collateral security and would take action for recovery only when the scam spins out of control, they are adopting a totally different yardstick in the case of middle income group and poor people across India,” the court said.

The division bench comprising justices K K Sasidharan and P Velmurugan stated this while dismissing an appeal by IOB against the order of a single judge which had asked the bank to consider an education loan application of a girl belonging to a backward community in Tamil Nadu, reports PTI.

The court slapped a Rs-25,000 fine on the bank for refusing to sanction an education loan to the daughter of a poor farmer.

The judges observed that banks are not concerned with the directives issued by the central government and Reserve Bank of India to help poor students by giving them education loan. “Such instructions are violated by banks with impunity,” the.

It said the present case was a classic example of how IOB made the girl, belonging to a most backward community in Tamil Nadu, run from pillar to post without considering her application for Rs 3.45 lakh education loan.

“The bank by filing the intra court appeal against the order of a single judge on November 30, 2012, succeeded in dragging the matter till completion of the course so as to make the matter infructuous. The Himalayan arrears in courts and inability of the system to prioritise cases also contributed for the delay and denial of justice to the poor student,” the bench said.

The matter relates to a loan application by the student who joined engineering course in a private college during the 2011-12 academic year.