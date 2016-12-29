Madras HC raises doubt over Jayalalithaa’s death

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday raised doubts over late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’ demise and said that the truth must come out.

“Media has raised a lot of doubts, personally I also have doubts in Jayalalithaa’s death,” said Justice Vaidyalingam, who was hearing a petition demanding an inquiry into the ormer AIADMK chief’s death.

Justice Vaidyalingam said, “When Jayalalithaa was admitted in the hospital, it was said that she was on proper diet. At least after her death now, truth should be revealed.”

Meanwhile, the AIADMK today passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan.

The decision was taken in the party’s general body meeting.

As many as 14 resolutions were passed in the AIADMK general body meeting.

One of the resolutions demanding that Jayalalithaa’s birthday be celebrated as ‘National Farmers Day’ was also adopted.

The resolution to confer Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel Prize for World Peace was also passed in the meeting.

This comes days after Jayalalithaa’s demise following a cardiac arrest on December 5.