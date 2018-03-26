Free Press Journal
Madhya Pradesh Police constitutes SIT to probe journalist Sandeep Sharma’s death

— By Asia News International | Mar 26, 2018 05:37 pm
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe journalist Sandeep Sharma’s death.

“Police have formed a SIT team after Journalist Sandeep Sharma, who had been reporting on Sand Mafia, was run over by a truck in Bhind,” said Bhind Superintend of Police (SP). Sharma, who had been reporting against Sand Mafia, was mowed down by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Sunday.

The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint for allegedly receiving death threat by some unknown people.

 

