Madhya Pradesh Police constitutes SIT to probe journalist Sandeep Sharma’s death

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe journalist Sandeep Sharma’s death.

“Police have formed a SIT team after Journalist Sandeep Sharma, who had been reporting on Sand Mafia, was run over by a truck in Bhind,” said Bhind Superintend of Police (SP). Sharma, who had been reporting against Sand Mafia, was mowed down by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Sunday.

#WATCH:Chilling CCTV footage of moment when Journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by a truck in Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to Police about threat to his life. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LZxNuTLyap

The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint for allegedly receiving death threat by some unknown people.