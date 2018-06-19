Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel asks colleges to observe yoga day, directs to send her ‘proof’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has directed all state universities and colleges to observe International Yoga Day slated to be held on June 21. The educational institutions have been directed to send photographs of the preparations of the event, the names of the participating students and teachers and a CD of the function to the Raj Bhawan till 4 pm on Tuesday, as per a circular.

Further, all universities and colleges have been ordered to hold seminars, competitions, debates and other events on International Yoga Day. On a similar note, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi issued a similar circular earlier this month directing vice-chancellors of all state universities to observe International Yoga Day. In 2014, an international day for yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal for the same.