Madhya Pradesh: ‘Computer Baba’ thankful to govt for granting MoS status

Madhya Pradesh: Computer Baba, who is among the five religious leaders who were granted the Minister of State (MoS) rank by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led cabinet, on Wednesday thanked the Madhya Pradesh government for the same.

“We thank the government on behalf of the ‘sadhu’ (seer) community for showing trust in us. We will try our best to work for the welfare of the society,” the Computer Baba told ANI.

The seer, whose real name is Swami Namdev Tyagi and claims to have a computer-like brain, became famous as Computer Baba, as he is always seen with electronic gadgets such as mobile phones and wi-fi dongles and never goes anywhere without his laptop.

Baba Narmadanand, Baba Hariharanand, Bhaiyyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogenda Mahant are other religious leaders who were granted this rank on Tuesday. This move comes after these five leaders, on March 31, were appointed as members of a special committee formed for raising awareness about water conservation, cleanliness and aforestation near Narmada River.