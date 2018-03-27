Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders CBI probe into journalist Sandeep Sharma’s death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a Bhind-based journalist.

Earlier, Chouhan had assured strict action against the culprit and said, “Security of journalists is our priority and strict action will be taken against the culprit.” Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, who was probing a possible nexus between the police and sand mafia, was mowed down by a speeding truck in Bhind district on Sunday. In a chilling CCTV footage that surfaced on Monday morning, Sharma was seen riding a motorcycle when a truck mowed him down.

Sharma had reportedly informed the police in the past about a threat to his life. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck which ran over the journalist was arrested by the police on Monday night from Bhind. As per the driver, the TV journalist was mowed down while he was trying to save a woman’s life. The police are investigating the matter and interrogating the accused.