Madhya Pradesh: Budget Session adjourned amid uproar by Congress

Bhopal: The inaugural sitting of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget Session was on Monday adjourned for the day amid uproar by Congress MLAs.

Assembly Speaker Sitasharan Sharma adjourned the sitting for the day after he was unable to conduct the proceedings in view of the continued ruckus by opposition Congress over various issues. The month-long session commenced here with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government, Patel, in her address, said it would continue development works during the upcoming financial year. She also said that the government has plans for all sections of the society and added that it was determined to provide food, shelter and medicare to all.

During her address, the Congress legislators created ruckus over the farmer’s issue and the continuing water crisis. However, Patel remained undeterred and continued with her address.

This is the first legislative session to be addressed by Patel after she took over as Governor in January. The session will end on March 28. The budget session comes two days after the keenly contested bypolls in Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly constituencies on February 24.