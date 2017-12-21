M. K. Stalin hails 2G case verdict, DMK celebrates

Chennai, DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Thursday welcomed as “historic” the court ruling in Delhi in the 2G spectrum case acquitting all the accused, which included prominent party leaders A. Raja and Kanimozhi. As balloting was on in the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency here, a beaming Stalin told reporters: “A historic judgement has been given… The case was filed in 2009. (It) was filed to defame and obliterate a political party.”

The accused included former Telecom Minister Raja and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi, the daughter of party President M. Karunanidhi. Hundreds of DMK activists trooped to the party headquarters here and celebrated the verdict. They burst firecrackers and distributed sweets.

Special Judge O.P. Saini acquitted all the accused in both the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The alleged scam on the issue of licenses and allocation of 2G spectrum by the Department of Telecom occurred during the Congress-led UPA government’s first tenure in 2008 but was widely reported in 2010 following a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Others in the DMK, including P. Siva, as well as Congress leaders too expressed happiness over the verdict. Puducherry Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained political mileage due to its false campaign against Congress and DMK.

Tamil Nadu Congress leader S. Thirunavukkarasar called it a victory of truth. He said the BJP came to power at the centre with its false campaign on the so-called scam. The verdict may trigger political realignments in Tamil Nadu and the DMK will no longer be termed an “untouchable” on the issue of corruption, said political analyst Ramu Manivannan, a Professor of Political Science at the University of Madras.

“There will be realignment in the political scenario in Tamil Nadu following the verdict. Political parties may now gravitate towards the DMK without any hesitation as the shadow of 2G case is no more there,” Manivannan told IANS. “It is ironical that the DMK lost elections due to the alleged scam in 2G spectrum allocation to telecom companies. Now DMK will claim moral and political victory,” Manivannan added.