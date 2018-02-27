Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election 2018 result: Congress leads in 58 wards, counting underway
Ludhiana: Counting of votes of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation election is underway, with Congress taking an early lead and surged ahead in 58 of the 95 wards and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 11. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is also leading in 10 of the 95 wards.
The polling for the largest civic body of Punjab took place on February 24.
Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lok Insaf Party (LIP) are in the fray in Ludhiana.
A total of nine counting centres with 108 tables have been set up. A massive layer of security has also been deployed around these centres. On February 24, over 50 percent polling was recorded while repolling was held in few wards on Monday after incidents of violence were reported.
Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria of the SAD is the current Mayor of Ludhiana. These elections come two months after polls were held for Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar Municipal Corporations.
After Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar, all eyes are now on Ludhiana Civic Polls.