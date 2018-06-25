Lucknow inter-faith passport row: Sushma Swaraj receives death threats on Twitter, gets trolled; Congress comes out in support

Sushma Swaraj faced abusive comments on Twitter after the row over issuance of passports to inter-faith couple in Lucknow. Last week, a passport official in Lucknow had allegedly misbehaved with the couple- Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and rejected their passport application and asked her husband to convert to Hinduism. The officer was transferred and thus, the external affairs minister has been targeted on Twitter for taking action action against the officer.

Swaraj shared a sample of the tweets she has been receiving since she ordered the transfer of the officer, who had claimed that he was just doing his duty. “I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them (sic),” she wrote.

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 24, 2018

Check the reactions the union minister received below:

I demand that Both passport should revoke as made on fake and incomplete papers without police verification and Vikas Mishra Reinstated in his Job in same office. Simple demand .I object and oppose personal favour of any minister to Any citizen over n above rules — भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@IMPKV) June 21, 2018

I also demand that Visa Mata @SushmaSwaraj should resign not just from the post, but from politics and should relocate to Himalayas and never come back, ever. — Sidha-Saada-Patel (@SidhaSaadaPatel) June 21, 2018

I have to dig out the tweet where I had written one of the top women whom I admire is @SushmaSwaraj ..no not any more …she is worst…no admiration any more for her..afyer kidney failure she survived for spoiling India ..? — Raji (@raji7373) June 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the officer has been transferred to Gorakhpur. The regional passport office (RPO) also issued the couple’s passport.

However, the Congress, through their official Twitter handle, expressed their support for the External Affairs Minister.