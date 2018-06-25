Free Press Journal
Lucknow inter-faith passport row: Sushma Swaraj receives death threats on Twitter, gets trolled; Congress comes out in support

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 25, 2018 02:06 pm
Sushma Swaraj faced abusive comments on Twitter after the row over issuance of passports to inter-faith couple in Lucknow. Last week, a passport official in Lucknow had allegedly misbehaved with the couple- Tanvi Seth and Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and rejected their passport application and asked her husband to convert to Hinduism. The officer was transferred and thus, the external affairs minister has been targeted on Twitter for taking action action against the officer.

Swaraj shared a sample of the tweets she has been receiving since she ordered the transfer of the officer, who had claimed that he was just doing his duty. “I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them (sic),” she wrote.

Check the reactions the union minister received below:

Meanwhile, the officer has been transferred to Gorakhpur. The regional passport office (RPO) also issued the couple’s passport.

However, the Congress, through their official Twitter handle, expressed their support for the External Affairs Minister.

