Lucknow hotel fire: CM Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to victims’ kin

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the kin of the people killed in Lucknow fire. The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs. 50,000 to grievously injured.

Four people were killed and many others injured after a major fire broke out at a hotel in Lucknow’s Charbagh area. An investigation has been initiated in the incident.

“If we find any lapse on hotel’s part during our investigation, we will take strict action against the people concerned,” Lucknow Inspector General (I.G.) of Police, S Pandey told media here.