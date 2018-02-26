Lucknow: Cyber Cell register FIR after WhatsApp users receive invitation to join ‘LeT’ group

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): An FIR has been registered in Lucknow’s Cyber Cell after members of a WhatsApp group received an invitation to join another group named ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba’ on the messaging platform.

The group named “Lashkar-e-Taiba” was allegedly created by a Class 9th schoolboy in Rajasthan’s Bhilwada. The complaint was registered after a youth reached to police and informed them about this invitation on the messaging platform. Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been alerted to keep an eye on the case.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police said, “A case has been registered on the complaint of a person who received a message relating to ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba’ on a WhatsApp group he was part of. Cyber Crime Cell to conduct an investigation.” The investigation is underway.