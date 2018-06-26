LS POLLS: NITISH INSISTS ON MAXIMUM SEATS

New Delhi :

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is building pressure on the BJP to yield maximum of 40 Lok Sabha seats in his state to his Janata Dal(United) and wants it decided now to avert any unnecessary serious differences close to the elections.

The BJP, however, does not want any discussions on the issue before finishing the Assembly elections in four states, including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, this year end.

Leaders of both Bihar BJP and the Lok Jantantrik Party (LJP) of Union Civil Supplies Minister Ramvilas Paswan say the formula advanced by Nitish is “unrealistic” as his party had won just two seats in 2014 as against BJP winning 22, LJP 6 and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) 3.

The JD(U) is, however, insisting on deciding the seat sharing formula on the basis of the 2015 Assembly elections in which it won 71 of the 243 seats as against the BJP’s 53 and LJP and RLSP 2 each.

The BJP leaders say the Assembly elections were under a different political spectrum as then JD(U) was in alliance with Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and so it does not reflect true strength of JD(U). They said the JD(U)’s real strength can be judged from the Lok Sabha elections in which it contested alone and won only two seats while losing security deposit in several constituencies.

The JD(U) sources said Nitish is already in touch with the regional parties that are members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to convince them to insist on maximum seats in their respective states as that alone would ensure the BJP is kept under check and not allowed to act as a big brother.

The BJP leadership is also worried over the overtures of Nitish Kumar to its allies as it wants the party win at least 300 seats on its own as against present 273, lest it has to become dependent on the allies for every major political decision in the next government.